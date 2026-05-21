Juan Soto And Mets Face Nationals On May 21

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .392 OBP and .559 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .951 and he has scored 21 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. Soto has recorded four steals on five attempts. He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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