Josh Jung And Rangers Square Off Against Rockies On May 18

Jung is hitting for a .301 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 19 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Jose Quintana (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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