Josh Jung And Rangers Square Off Against Rockies On May 18
Josh Jung and his Texas Rangers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, May 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Jung has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Jung is hitting for a .301 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 19 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Astros.
Jose Quintana (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.