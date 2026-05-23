Josh Jung And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On May 23

Jung is hitting for a .306 BA, .360 OBP and .467 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 22 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (1-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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