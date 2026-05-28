Josh Bell And Twins Face White Sox On May 28
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .218 BA, .282 OBP and .337 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 24 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.