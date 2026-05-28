Josh Bell And Twins Face White Sox On May 28

Bell is hitting for a .218 BA, .282 OBP and .337 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 24 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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