Josh Bell And Twins Take On Nationals On May 7

Bell is hitting for a .211 BA, .292 OBP and .320 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 21 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.