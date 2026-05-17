Josh Bell And Twins Take On Brewers On May 17
Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .210 BA, .275 OBP and .315 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 21 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Robert Gasser takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.