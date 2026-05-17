Josh Bell And Twins Take On Brewers On May 17

Bell is hitting for a .210 BA, .275 OBP and .315 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 21 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

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