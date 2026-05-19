Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Astros On May 19

Bell is hitting for a .223 BA, .286 OBP and .361 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 23 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.

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