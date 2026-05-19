Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Astros On May 19
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Houston Astros at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .223 BA, .286 OBP and .361 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 23 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Lance McCullers (2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.