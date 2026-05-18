Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Astros On May 18

Bell is hitting for a .210 BA, .275 OBP and .315 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 21 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Astros are sending Tatsuya Imai (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 9.24 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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