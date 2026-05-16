Jose Tena And Nationals Face Orioles On May 16

Tena is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .455 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 13 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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