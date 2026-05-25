Jose Tena And Nationals Play Guardians On May 25

Tena is hitting for a .232 BA, .290 OBP and .414 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 16 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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