Jose Siri And Angels Take On Athletics On May 21

Siri had a .063 BA, .167 OBP and .125 SLG with a 47.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .292 and he scored five runs. In 36 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in one runs. Siri recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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