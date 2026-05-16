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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Play Dodgers On May 16

Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soriano has -120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 6-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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