José Soriano And Angels Play Dodgers On May 16

Soriano is 6-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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