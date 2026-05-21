José Soriano And Angels Take On Athletics On May 21
Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soriano has +108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Soriano is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing only one hit.
The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.