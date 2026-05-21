José Soriano And Angels Take On Athletics On May 21

Soriano is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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