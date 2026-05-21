FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Take On Athletics On May 21

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soriano has +108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News