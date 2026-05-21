José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Tigers On May 21

Ramirez is hitting for a .235 BA, .363 OBP and .422 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 30 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.43 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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