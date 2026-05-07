José Ramírez And Guardians Face Royals On May 7

Ramirez is hitting for a .209 BA, .333 OBP and .396 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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