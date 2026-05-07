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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Royals On May 7

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .209 BA, .333 OBP and .396 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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