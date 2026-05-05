José Ramírez And Guardians Play Royals On May 5

Ramirez is hitting for a .218 BA, .338 OBP and .414 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 20 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.

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