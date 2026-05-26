José Ramírez And Guardians Face Nationals On May 26

Ramirez is hitting for a .228 BA, .347 OBP and .398 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 30 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.

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