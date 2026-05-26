FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Nationals On May 26

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .228 BA, .347 OBP and .398 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 30 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News