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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Nationals On May 25

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .227 BA, .347 OBP and .399 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 30 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (3-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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