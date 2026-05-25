José Ramírez And Guardians Face Nationals On May 25

Ramirez is hitting for a .227 BA, .347 OBP and .399 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 30 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (3-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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