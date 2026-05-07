José Quintana And Rockies Face Mets On May 7

Quintana is 1-2 with a 4.07 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.