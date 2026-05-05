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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play White Sox On May 5

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .231 BA, .326 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 17 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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