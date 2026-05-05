Jorge Soler And Angels Play White Sox On May 5

Soler is hitting for a .231 BA, .326 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 17 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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