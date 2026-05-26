Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Tigers On May 26

Soler is hitting for a .214 BA, .301 OBP and .412 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 25 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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