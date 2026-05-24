Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rangers On May 24
Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Soler has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .213 BA, .302 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 25 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
MacKenzie Gore (3-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.