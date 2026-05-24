Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rangers On May 24

Soler is hitting for a .213 BA, .302 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 25 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (3-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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