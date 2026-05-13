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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Face Guardians On May 13

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .227 BA, .325 OBP and .447 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 20 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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