Jorge Soler And Angels Face Guardians On May 13

Soler is hitting for a .227 BA, .325 OBP and .447 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 20 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.

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