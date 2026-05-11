Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Guardians On May 11

Soler is hitting for a .226 BA, .325 OBP and .451 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 19 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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