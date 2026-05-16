Jorge Soler And Angels Play Dodgers On May 16

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .310 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 20 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (5-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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