FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play Dodgers On May 16

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .310 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 20 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (5-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News