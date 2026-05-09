Jorge Soler And Angels Play Blue Jays On May 9

Soler is hitting for a .230 BA, .333 OBP and .460 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 19 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.

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