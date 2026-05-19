Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Athletics On May 19
Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .214 BA, .308 OBP and .421 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 21 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.
Jacob Lopez (3-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.80 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.