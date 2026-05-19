Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Athletics On May 19

Soler is hitting for a .214 BA, .308 OBP and .421 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 21 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (3-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.80 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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