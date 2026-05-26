Jordan Wicks And Cubs Face Pirates On May 26
Jordan Wicks will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wicks has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wicks went 0-1 with a 6.28 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.