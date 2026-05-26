FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs

Jordan Wicks

Chicago Cubs • #36 RP

Jordan Wicks And Cubs Face Pirates On May 26

Jordan Wicks will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wicks has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wicks went 0-1 with a 6.28 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Wicks

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News