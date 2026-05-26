Jordan Wicks And Cubs Face Pirates On May 26

Wicks went 0-1 with a 6.28 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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