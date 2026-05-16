Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Royals On May 16

Walker is hitting for a .303 BA, .376 OBP and .594 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .970, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-2 with a 5.55 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

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