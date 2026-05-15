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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Royals On May 15

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .370 OBP and .575 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (7th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Michael Wacha (4-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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