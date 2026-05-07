Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On May 7

Walker is hitting for a .303 BA, .380 OBP and .576 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .956, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (14th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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