Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Orioles On May 20

Aranda is hitting for a .262 BA, .368 OBP and .440 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 26 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 35 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (1-5 with a 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season.

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