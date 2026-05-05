Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 5

Aranda is hitting for a .268 BA, .363 OBP and .472 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). He had three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.