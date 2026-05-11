Joey Cantillo And Guardians Take On Angels On May 11

Cantillo is 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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