Joe Ryan And Twins Face Blue Jays On May 3
Joe Ryan will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Ryan has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ryan is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.