Joe Ryan And Twins Face Blue Jays On May 3

Ryan is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.