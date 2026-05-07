Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Yankees On May 7

Pederson is hitting for a .200 BA, .302 OBP and .288 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Paul Blackburn starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

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