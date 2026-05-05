Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Yankees On May 5

Pederson is hitting for a .205 BA, .312 OBP and .295 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 11 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Yankees will look to Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.