Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 13
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .223 BA, .333 OBP and .351 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 13 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson (1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.