Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 13

Pederson is hitting for a .223 BA, .333 OBP and .351 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 13 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.

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