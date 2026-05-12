Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Diamondbacks On May 12

Pederson is hitting for a .225 BA, .339 OBP and .326 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 12 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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