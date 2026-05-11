Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 11

Pederson is hitting for a .227 BA, .336 OBP and .330 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 12 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka (4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.

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