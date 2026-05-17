Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 17

Pederson is hitting for a .214 BA, .333 OBP and .330 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 13 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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