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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 17

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Pederson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .214 BA, .333 OBP and .330 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 13 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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