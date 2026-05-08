JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On May 8

Wetherholt is hitting for a .236 BA, .355 OBP and .421 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 28 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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