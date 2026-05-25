JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Brewers On May 25

Wetherholt is hitting for a .237 BA, .356 OBP and .402 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 36 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Reds.

Jacob Misiorowski (4-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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