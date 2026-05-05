Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Rays On May 5

Sanchez is hitting for a .250 BA, .288 OBP and .398 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 11 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

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