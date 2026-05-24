Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Square Off Against Pirates On May 24

Sanchez is hitting for a .284 BA, .321 OBP and .446 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 17 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (4-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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