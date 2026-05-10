Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Angels On May 10

Sanchez is hitting for a .246 BA, .287 OBP and .407 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 14 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

The Angels will send Jose Soriano (5-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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