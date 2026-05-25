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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Padres On May 25

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has +106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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