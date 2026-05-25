Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Padres On May 25

Luzardo is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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