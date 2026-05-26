Jeremiah Jackson And Orioles Play Rays On May 26

Jackson is hitting for a .255 BA, .270 OBP and .414 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 14 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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