Jeremiah Jackson And Orioles Play Rays On May 26
Jeremiah Jackson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Jackson has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jackson is hitting for a .255 BA, .270 OBP and .414 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 14 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Griffin Jax (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.