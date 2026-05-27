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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Mariners On May 27

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Springs has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Springs is 3-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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