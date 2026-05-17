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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Giants On May 17

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Springs has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Springs is 3-3 with a 4.22 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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