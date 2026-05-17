Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Giants On May 17

Springs is 3-3 with a 4.22 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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